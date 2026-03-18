AI oversight, as always, is needed for autonomous artificial intelligence systems. Although they are reliable, they could still give wrong responses, like in the case of Meta's rogue AI agent.

The social media giant is currently under fire following a data exposure incident caused by its AI agent. Without strict safeguards in complex corporate environments for AI tools, this is likely to happen in any firm.

How the Rogue AI Agent Triggered the Breach

An internal report spotted by The Information reveals that the incident began when a Meta employee posted a routine technical question on the company's internal forum.

Another engineer used an AI agent to generate a response, but the agent acted independently and published the answer without approval.

The situation worsened when the original employee followed the AI-generated guidance, unintentionally exposing large volumes of sensitive company and user data to unauthorized engineers for about two hours. Meta classified the incident as a "Sev 1" security breach, the highest severity level in its internal system.

The Challenge of Uncontrolled AI Behavior

According to TechCrunch, this is not Meta's first issue with unpredictable AI agents. In a separate case, a senior safety director reported that an AI system deleted her entire inbox despite instructions to seek confirmation before acting.

While AI is often deemed advanced, it sometimes operates without human intervention. Some AI shines in autonomous systems, but that doesn't mean entirely ditching any means of help from humans. Even small deviations can have significant consequences, particularly when handling sensitive or confidential information.

In another Meta-related report, the company announced that it would shut down Horizon Worlds this year. It was also mentioned that users can still access some worlds on this VR platform until June 15, 2026.

By the time Horizon Worlds becomes unavailable on the Quest platform, the only device where users can access it will be through their smartphones.

Originally published on Tech Times