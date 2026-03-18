Tech

Huawei Nova 16 Ultra Leak Reveals Kirin 9 SoC, 7,000 mAh Battery, and More

The biggest improvement will be its battery on top of a powerful chip.

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Huawei is already generating noise with early leaks surrounding the upcoming Nova 16 Ultra, the expected successor to the Nova 15 Ultra.

Despite the current model still being new to the market, reports suggest that Huawei is accelerating development to strengthen its mid-premium smartphone lineup with meaningful upgrades.

Flagship Kirin Chip Boosts Performance

Huawei Nova 16 Ultra Leak Reveals Kirin 9 SoC, 7,000 Huawei Nova 16 Ultra Leak Reveals Kirin 9 SoC, 7,000

Based on a Weibo post by popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, one of the biggest rumored upgrades is the inclusion of a flagship Kirin 9 series chipset. This marks a huge advancement in performance compared to its predecessor, potentially delivering faster processing speeds, enhanced AI capabilities, and improved power efficiency.

If accurate, this upgrade could position the Nova 16 Ultra as one of the most powerful devices in its category.

Massive 7,000mAh Battery Upgrade

Battery life appears to be a key focus for Huawei this time. The Nova 16 Ultra is rumored to feature a massive 7,000mAh battery, significantly larger than the previous generation. This upgrade could make the device ideal for heavy users, including gamers, streamers, and professionals who need all-day performance without frequent charging.

Despite the increase in battery size, Huawei is expected to retain wireless charging support, ensuring the device remains competitive with modern flagship features.

Camera Enhancements For Better Photography

Huawei is reportedly refining its camera system rather than introducing drastic changes. The Nova 16 Ultra may feature a 50MP main camera with a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor, improving low-light performance and image clarity.

The 50MP periscope telephoto lens is expected to remain, offering strong zoom capabilities, alongside a consistent ultrawide setup.

Premium LTPO OLED Display Returns

According to GSM Arena, the Nova 16 Ultra is expected to keep the 6.84-inch LTPO OLED display seen in the Nova 15 Ultra. The technology allows adaptive refresh rates, balancing smooth visuals with efficient power consumption.

Users can expect vibrant colors, sharp resolution, and an overall immersive viewing experience.

When is Huawei Nova 16 Ultra Coming

Huawei has yet to confirm an official launch date, but ongoing leaks indicate that the Nova 16 Ultra could arrive sooner than expected.

This could be one of the biggest releases since the Mate XT Tri-Fold phone in August.

Originally published on Tech Times

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