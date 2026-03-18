Business

Amazon Now Offers Faster Delivery Options Including 1- and 3-Hour Shipping in Many Cities

These new shipping options can redefine Amazon's fast deliveries.

By
Amazon Delivery Amazon Delivery

If you are in dire need of new items fast, then you are in luck with Amazon as the e-commerce platform now offers faster delivery options that could have an item shipped to your address in one-hour or three-hour options.

Amazon Now Offers Faster Delivery: 1 Hour or 3 Hours

Amazon announced that they are further speeding up the deliveries of items that users buy from the e-commerce platform by adding one-hour and three-hour delivery options in multiple cities in the United States.

Amazon said that the faster shipping options are available on eligible products that are fulfilled by the company in terms of delivery.

The company applies the faster shipping times to products that are already in their warehouses across the country and not to those that will come from sellers first before being handed over to Amazon.

Moreover, the company also revealed that Amazon Prime members will also get discounted shipping fees when opting for the faster delivery options.

Faster Shipping Times Are Available in Many Cities

Over 90,000 products are eligible for the faster shipping times Amazon offers now, and they may use the platform's search filter feature to display "in one hour" or "in three hours" options to easily find these items.

That said, Amazon said that users may visit its new dedicated website, which offers a list of eligible cities in the country for faster delivery. The e-commerce giant also stated that it will expand to more cities and service areas in the future.

The one-hour delivery option is available for hundreds of cities and towns, while the three-hour option is now live in as many as 2,000 cities.

Amazon said that the one-hour delivery option will cost Prime members $9.99, while non-Prime members will have to pay $19.99 for it.

On the other hand, the three-hour option is available for $4.99 for Prime members and $14.99 for non-Prime members.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Amazon, Amazon prime
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Marco Rubio Takes Dual Roles as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser

Marco Rubio Says Economic Changes Announced By Cuban Regime Are 'Not Dramatic Enough'

Anthony DeMayo
High School Student Accused of Murdering 68-Year-Old Nurse Told Investigators He 'Wanted To Kill Someone for a Long Time'
Trump Administration Has Arrested Hundreds of Dreamers, Says Over 90% of Them Had Criminal Histories
Trump Reportedly Considering Operation In Iran That Could Require Boots On The Ground
Adobe to Unveil New Terms of Service After AI Model Training Concerns
Adobe Settles US Lawsuit, Offers $75 Million in Free Services to Users
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cites Good Behavior, Family Obligations in Plea
Diddy's Legal Team Demands Immediate Release— Says 'Sentence Four Times Higher Than Normal'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice