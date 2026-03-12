San Francisco 49ers Acquire Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa to Boost Pass Rush for 2026 NFL Season

The San Francisco 49ers made a decisive move to strengthen their defense, acquiring defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick (No. 92). The trade comes after general manager John Lynch emphasized during the NFL Scouting Combine that improving the team's pass rush was the franchise's top offseason priority.

The Brandon Aiyuk departure is not yet over, but the recent trade is already controversial for some fans and analysts.

Odighizuwa's Impact on the 49ers Defense

According to ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers struggled defensively last season, finishing last in the NFL with only 20 sacks and ranking near the bottom in pressures and pass rush win rate. Odighizuwa brings proven interior disruption, leading all defensive tackles in quarterback hits in 2025.

While he recorded 3.5 sacks last season, his five-year career totals include 81 quarterback hits and a 11.5% pass rush win rate, ranking 10th among defensive tackles.

San Francisco hopes he will provide the interior "pop" the defense lacked, joining Alfred Collins and C.J. West to form a stronger defensive front.

Contract and Salary Cap Details

Odighizuwa remains under contract through 2028, with a fully guaranteed $16.25 million base salary in 2026 and $20 million salaries in both 2027 and 2028. The Dallas Cowboys will absorb $16 million in dead money from the deal but create $4.75 million in salary cap space.

Despite undergoing minor elbow surgery earlier in the offseason, Odighizuwa is expected to be ready for the 49ers' offseason program.

Cowboys' Roster Moves Behind the Trade

Dallas made the move while managing a crowded defensive line after acquiring Quinnen Williams last season. The team also traded Solomon Thomas to Tennessee and restructured Kenny Clark's contract to maintain cap flexibility.

With the trade, the Dallas Cowboys now hold three top-100 draft picks, Nos. 12, 20, and 92, giving them additional flexibility for a much-needed roster rebuild.

As for some NFL analysts, trading away Odighizuwa is a move "out of desperation." Because of that, CBS Sports's Garrett Podell said that the deal only got C-plus grade, as a result.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com