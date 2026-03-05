Oil Surges Above $80 Per Barrel As Escalating Iran War Threatens Global Fuel Supplies

U.S. crude oil prices surged past $80 per barrel this week as escalating military conflict involving Iran disrupted global energy supply chains and rattled markets worldwide. The spike marks the highest level for U.S. benchmark crude since mid-2024.

According to reporting from Reuters, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main U.S. oil benchmark, jumped to around $81 per barrel, while the global Brent benchmark climbed above $85 amid mounting supply concerns tied to the conflict. The sharp increase followed several days of attacks on shipping routes, energy infrastructure, and refineries across the Gulf region, raising the risk of prolonged disruptions to global fuel supplies.

Energy markets reacted swiftly as traders began pricing in the possibility that the conflict could significantly reduce oil shipments from the Middle East, which remains the world's most important crude-producing region. The crisis has already pushed prices up roughly 10 to 18 percent in a matter of days.

A major factor behind the surge is the disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that serves as one of the world's most critical oil chokepoints. Roughly 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments normally pass through the strait each day, making any threat to its operation a major risk to global energy markets.

Since the conflict intensified, shipping traffic in the strait has plummeted as tanker operators and energy companies have suspended operations to avoid attacks. Vessel tracking data shows tanker transits collapsing from an average of roughly two dozen ships per day to only a handful, leaving dozens of vessels anchored outside the passage as companies wait for security conditions to improve.

The war has also led to direct attacks on energy infrastructure across the region. Iranian strikes have targeted oil facilities, shipping lanes, and refineries in the Gulf, contributing to fears of sustained supply losses. A drone attack on Saudi Arabia's massive Ras Tanura refinery, one of the largest oil processing hubs in the world, forced the facility to halt some operations temporarily while exports were rerouted through alternative routes.

Natural gas exports from Qatar were also disrupted after attacks on energy sites, while airlines and shipping companies scrambled to find alternative fueling hubs as supplies tightened. Fuel markets across Europe and Asia have already experienced steep price increases as refiners struggle to replace lost shipments from the Gulf.

Economists told Reuters that the oil surge could ripple through the global economy by pushing up fuel prices, transportation costs, and inflation. The Middle East accounts for nearly one-third of global oil production, meaning sustained disruptions could raise energy prices worldwide and slow economic growth if the conflict drags on. Financial markets have already begun reacting to the shock.

Global stock indices slipped while energy shares rallied, reflecting expectations that oil producers may benefit from higher prices even as broader economic conditions deteriorate. Analysts say energy markets remain highly volatile and will likely continue reacting to every new development in the conflict.

