Headlines

Oil Surges Above $80 Per Barrel As Escalating Iran War Threatens Global Fuel Supplies

The spike marks the highest level for U.S. benchmark crude in more than a year.

By
Texas accounts for some 42 percent of total US crude oil production

U.S. crude oil prices surged past $80 per barrel this week as escalating military conflict involving Iran disrupted global energy supply chains and rattled markets worldwide. The spike marks the highest level for U.S. benchmark crude since mid-2024.

According to reporting from Reuters, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main U.S. oil benchmark, jumped to around $81 per barrel, while the global Brent benchmark climbed above $85 amid mounting supply concerns tied to the conflict. The sharp increase followed several days of attacks on shipping routes, energy infrastructure, and refineries across the Gulf region, raising the risk of prolonged disruptions to global fuel supplies.

Energy markets reacted swiftly as traders began pricing in the possibility that the conflict could significantly reduce oil shipments from the Middle East, which remains the world's most important crude-producing region. The crisis has already pushed prices up roughly 10 to 18 percent in a matter of days.

A major factor behind the surge is the disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that serves as one of the world's most critical oil chokepoints. Roughly 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments normally pass through the strait each day, making any threat to its operation a major risk to global energy markets.

Since the conflict intensified, shipping traffic in the strait has plummeted as tanker operators and energy companies have suspended operations to avoid attacks. Vessel tracking data shows tanker transits collapsing from an average of roughly two dozen ships per day to only a handful, leaving dozens of vessels anchored outside the passage as companies wait for security conditions to improve.

The war has also led to direct attacks on energy infrastructure across the region. Iranian strikes have targeted oil facilities, shipping lanes, and refineries in the Gulf, contributing to fears of sustained supply losses. A drone attack on Saudi Arabia's massive Ras Tanura refinery, one of the largest oil processing hubs in the world, forced the facility to halt some operations temporarily while exports were rerouted through alternative routes.

Natural gas exports from Qatar were also disrupted after attacks on energy sites, while airlines and shipping companies scrambled to find alternative fueling hubs as supplies tightened. Fuel markets across Europe and Asia have already experienced steep price increases as refiners struggle to replace lost shipments from the Gulf.

Economists told Reuters that the oil surge could ripple through the global economy by pushing up fuel prices, transportation costs, and inflation. The Middle East accounts for nearly one-third of global oil production, meaning sustained disruptions could raise energy prices worldwide and slow economic growth if the conflict drags on. Financial markets have already begun reacting to the shock.

Global stock indices slipped while energy shares rallied, reflecting expectations that oil producers may benefit from higher prices even as broader economic conditions deteriorate. Analysts say energy markets remain highly volatile and will likely continue reacting to every new development in the conflict.

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
Us, Usa, Oil, Price, Currency, Market, Iran, Middle East, Saudi, Qatar

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Moment After Billie Eilish Calls Out Billionaires

Zuckerberg Defends Platform Limits as Meta Trial Reveals Child Safety Risks on Facebook, Instagram

Controversial Knicks-Wolves Trade Leaves Karl-Anthony Towns 'Shocked' After Being Close to Home
Karl-Anthony Towns Positive About Knicks' Direction: 'I Think We're In a Good Spot'
TikTok Amber Alerts Are Popping on 'For You' Page to
TikTok DMs Aren't Getting End-to-End Encryption, According to New Report
Businesses Can Get Money Back for Invalidated Trump-Era Tariff, Federal
Businesses Can Get Money Back for Invalidated Trump-Era Tariff, Federal Judge Rules
Elon Musk Sparks Political Shakeup With Launch of America Party
Elon Musk Testifies in Twitter Shareholder Trial Over Alleged Stock Manipulation
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice