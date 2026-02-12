Sports

Liam Hendriks Returns to Twins: Can the Former All-Star Reliever Stage a Comeback?

The bullpen comeback we would love to see.

The Minnesota Twins are reuniting with former All-Star reliever Liam Hendriks, who has signed a minor-league contract with a Spring Training invite.

If there was one of the biggest comebacks in Major League Baseball this year, this could be the moment with the 37-year-old veteran.

Hendriks' Career Highlights and Challenges

Sports Illustrated acknowledged that the three-time All-Star established himself as one of MLB's premier closers between 2019 and 2022, primarily with the Athletics and White Sox.

During that stretch, he tallied 114 saves, a 2.26 ERA, and 359 strikeouts, cementing his reputation as an elite late-inning weapon. Hendriks' success relied on a four-seam fastball, complemented by a slider and occasional curveball.

Recent years, however, have been challenging. In 2023, Hendriks was diagnosed with cancer, forcing him to miss the season's start.

After overcoming the illness, he underwent Tommy John surgery, sidelining him for all of 2024. Last season, he pitched just 13.2 innings with the Red Sox before facing another setback.

Why the Twins Signed Hendriks

For Minnesota, signing Hendriks represents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity. The Twins are seeking bullpen depth, and if Hendriks can regain even part of his peak form, he could play a key late-inning role under manager Derek Shelton.

Should health or performance issues persist, the team maintains the flexibility to explore other bullpen options.

Returning to His MLB Roots

Hendriks began his MLB career with the Twins after signing as an international free agent from Perth, Australia, in 2007. He debuted in 2011 as a starting pitcher but struggled over three seasons.

Subsequent stops with the Royals and Blue Jays preceded his breakout as a full-time reliever with Toronto in 2015, followed by a trade to Oakland in 2016.

Now, after pitching just 18.2 innings across the last three seasons, Hendriks returns to the franchise where it all began, hoping to earn a roster spot and help anchor Minnesota's bullpen. Pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers on Thursday, marking the start of Hendriks' long-awaited comeback journey.

