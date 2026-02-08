Super Bowl LX: Seahawks Crush Patriots, Complete Revenge Tour After 11 Years

The Seattle Seahawks ended a decade-long Super Bowl drought, dominating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX at Santa Clara, California.

The win gives the team its second Lombardi Trophy and prevents New England from claiming a record-setting seventh championship.

Sam Darnold's Remarkable Redemption

According to CBS News, quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 202 yards and one touchdown, completing a dramatic comeback after years of criticism as a draft bust. Running back Kenneth Walker III powered the ground game with 131 rushing yards, providing balance to Seattle's attack.

Kicker Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record with five field goals, keeping the Seahawks in control throughout the contest.

Seahawks' Defense Dominates Patriots

Seattle's defense proved decisive, sacking second-year QB Drake Maye six times and forcing critical turnovers. Maye finished with one touchdown, two interceptions, and a late fumble, which led to a Seahawks touchdown.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon delivered a pivotal late blitz, forcing a fumble returned 45 yards by linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, sealing the win. The two teams combined for 15 punts, highlighting a low-scoring, defense-driven battle.

Historic Underdog Triumph

The victory closes the chapter on Seattle's Super Bowl XLIX heartbreak in 2015, when Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception famously ended their title hopes. Both Seattle and New England entered Super Bowl LX as longshots at 60-to-1 odds or worse, the first such occurrence since 1989.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, filling in for Pete Carroll, outsmarted Patriots coach Mike Vrabel with a dominant defensive strategy.

Super Bowl LX Viewership

Super Bowl LX attracted an estimated 125 million viewers across platforms, continuing a five-year upward trend in audience size. Last year's Super Bowl 59 between the Eagles and Chiefs set a record with 127.7 million viewers.

