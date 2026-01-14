UFC Seattle 2026: Israel Adesanya vs Joe Pyfer Headlines March Showdown

Dana White has confirmed on Instagram that UFC Seattle 2026 will be headlined by the most-awaited middleweight clash between former champion Israel Adesanya and rising contender Joe Pyfer.

The event takes place on March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena and will stream live on Paramount+, UFC's new digital platform.

Adesanya Seeks Redemption Against Rising Contender Pyfer

Israel Adesanya, currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC middleweight division, faces a crucial opportunity to halt a three-fight losing streak, following defeats to Nassourdine Imavov, Dricus du Plessis, and Sean Strickland, per Bloody Elbow.

Meanwhile, the Pyfer climbed to rank 15th. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old is looking to make a statement by taking down a former champion and climbing the middleweight rankings. This fight sets up a classic scenario: a seasoned veteran aiming to reclaim his dominance versus a hungry contender looking to announce himself on the big stage.

Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber Rematch

The co-main event features a rematch between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber. Grasso earned a unanimous decision over Barber at UFC 251, but Barber has bounced back with an undefeated seven-fight streak, aiming for redemption and a potential title shot.

Grasso has struggled recently, going winless in her last three bouts, including losses and a draw against Valentina Shevchenko, adding high stakes and intrigue to this rematch.

Dana White Highlights UFC's Return to Seattle

White expressed excitement about bringing UFC back to Seattle after last year's Fight Night, headlined by Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong. Despite some controversy in that main event, White praised the city's fans and the electric atmosphere.

"The entire card was incredible. I know you guys have sat through this a million times, but there's this thing that I call the curse of the prelims. When the prelims are incredible, the main card sucks. So thank you, Seattle, for breaking the curse."

High-Stakes MMA Action Awaits

With Adesanya vs Pyfer leading the card and the Grasso-Barber rematch adding extra drama, UFC Seattle 2026 promises intense matchups and high-stakes action for fans in the arena and streaming worldwide.

There are a lot of things to watch in these matches that will dictate their career this year.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com