U.S.

Musk Claims Trump Is 'Real Reason' Epstein Files Haven't Been Released: 'Time to Drop the Really Big Bomb'

"Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," Musk warned.

By
Musk on Trump and Epstein_06052025_1
Elon Musk claimed President Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.

Elon Musk dropped a "big bomb" on Thursday, claiming President Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote in the shocking post.

"Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," Musk added.

The tech billionaire's scandalous claim sent the internet into a tailspin as the post quickly went viral, accumulating more than 1 million views in minutes.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Social media

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Hunt

Alabama Death Row Inmate With Days to Live Says He Never Raped Victim With Broomstick - And Should Already Be Out of Prison

Musk Endorses Claim That Trump ‘Would Have Lost’ Election Without
Musk Endorses Claim That Trump 'Would Have Lost' Election Without Him: 'Such Ingratitude'
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) with Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas at a rally in September 2024
Bolsonaro 'Never' Discussed Coup Plot, Ally Tells Brazil Court
Trump Ends Deportation Protections for Afghans
Libertarian Party Tells Trump to 'Stop Blocking the MAGA Agenda' as They Pile Onto Musk Calling Out Deficit Problem
Thomas
Oklahoma Man Being Questioned About Unsolved 2010 Killing Shoots Himself Mid-Interview With Police
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know