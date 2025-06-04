Romanian Citizen's Elaborate Swatting Hoax Revealed: 25 Congress Members, State Officials, And One Former US President

A Romanian citizen who went by the name "Cypher" admitted to a large-scale swatting campaign that targeted members of Congress, state officials, a former president, and more.

Thomasz Szabo, 26, who also went by the names "Plank" and "Jonah," pled guilty Monday to charges related to the massive hoax, according to federal prosecutors. "Swatting" is a form of harassment that involves calling in false reports of violent emergencies at the victim's home address in the hope of provoking an aggressive response from law enforcement.

"This defendant led a dangerous swatting criminal conspiracy, deliberately threatening dozens of government officials with violent hoaxes and targeting our nation's security infrastructure from behind a screen overseas," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "This case reflects our continued focus on protecting the American people and working with international partners to stop these threats at their source."

According to court documents, Szabo was the founder and leader of an online community that, starting in late 2020, engaged in a pattern of bomb threats and "swatting."

Federal prosecutors say that Szabo openly bragged about his exploits to members of the group, stating, "I did 25+ swattings today," and "creating massive havoc in [A]merica. $500,000+ in taxpayers wasted in just two days."

Szabo made false reports to U.S. law enforcement, including a threat in December 2020 to commit a mass-shooting at New York City synagogues, and a threat in January 2021 to detonate explosives at the U.S. Capitol and kill President-elect Joe Biden.

However, between December 2023 and January 2024 Szabo's "swatting" campaign reached new heights. Szabo and members of his group targeted at least 25 members of Congress or their family members; at least six then-current or former senior U.S. Executive Branch officials, including multiple cabinet-level officials; at least 13 then-current or former senior federal law enforcement officials, including the heads of multiple federal law enforcement agencies.

The group also sought to harass multiple members of the federal judiciary; at least 27 then-current or former state government officials or their family members; at least four religious institutions; and multiple members of the media.

"Today, Szabo pleaded guilty to a years-long conspiracy that targeted victims with swatting and bomb threats, including to government buildings, houses of worship and homes of government officials," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "Swatting endangers lives and will not be tolerated by the FBI. We are fully committed to working with our partners to bring to justice those criminals hiding behind keyboards and threatening violence."

Szabo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and one count of threats involving explosives, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 23.

