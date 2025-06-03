Charles Manson Follower Who Scribbled 'Helter Sketler' With Victim's Blood Granted Parole After Declared Low Risk of Reoffending

A follower of Charles Manson, who scribbled "Helter Skelter" with the blood of her victims, has been approved for parole after serving 55 years in prison.

Whether Patricia Krenwinkel, 77, is set free after more than five decades behind bars is not a sure thing. The decision does not become final for 120 days, after that California Gov. Gavin Newsome has 30 days to reverse it, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Krenwinkel, who participated in the Manson family's two-day killing spree that shocked Los Angeles in 1969, was previously granted parole in 2022, only to have Newsome reverse the decision, the newspaper reported.

"Pat has fully accepted responsibility for everything she did, everything she contributed to, every twisted philosophy she embraced and endorsed and, most importantly, every life she destroyed by her actions," said Keith Wattley, founder and executive director of UnCommon Law in a statement to the newspaper. UnCommon Law represents inmates in parole hearings.

"Patricia Krenwinkel should be paroled because California professes to believe in redemption and rehabilitation," he said.

Krenwinkel, along with Charles "Tex" Watson, Manson Family member Leslie Van Houten, and Charles Manson went to the home of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. The couple was brutally murdered, CBS News reported. After stabbing Rosemary, Krenwinkel, on instructions from Manson to do something "witchy" wrote "Death to Pigs," "Rise," and "Healter [sic] Skelter" on the walls.

The previous night, Krenwinkel, along with other Manson family members, broke into the home of film director Roman Polanski. Polanski was traveling at the time, but his wife, Sharon Tate who was 8 1/2 months pregnant, was present along with several of her friends, CBS News reported. Over the two days, seven people were killed.

Krenwinkel has admitted to chasing coffee heiress Abigail Folger out of Tate's home and stabbing her more than two dozen times, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Several members of victim's families have been outspoken in opposing Krewinkel's release. Debra Tate, Sharon's sister, told CBS News that she had repeatedly reached out to Krenwinkel.

"My life, the victims' families are forever affected," Tate told the network. "[Krenwinkel] has not addressed that. I have asked for the opportunity to have a sit-down meeting, possibly 19 times, but never has that been granted. You know who wrote me a letter, Charles Manson wrote me a letter. Interesting. For that reason, and many more, Krenwinkel is unsuitable for parole."

