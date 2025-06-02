Business Economy

Trump Official Vows 'Tariffs Are Not Going Away' Despite Federal Court Blocking Trump's Trade Threats

By
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick besides President Donald Trump
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick beside President Donald Trump

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared Sunday that the Trump administration's tariff strategy is here to stay, even as federal courts strike down key parts of the president's sweeping trade policy.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump enacted a broad set of "reciprocal" tariffs, citing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. The move included a default 10% import duty and escalated rates for dozens of countries, as part of a broader effort to reduce the U.S. trade deficit and combat fentanyl trafficking.

On June 1, two courts—the U.S. Court of International Trade and a federal judge in Washington—blocked Trump's tariff actions, ruling they exceeded the limits of presidential power under the 1977 law, The Hill reported. But in an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Lutnick dismissed the setbacks, insisting the administration would appeal and ultimately prevail.

"Rest assured, tariffs are not going away," he said, adding that Trump had other legal avenues to pursue if needed.

While one court ruling was lifted by a federal appeals court last week, a second block remains in effect, pausing the full rollout of Trump's early April tariff package. For now, all affected duties have been scaled back to a standard 10% until July, when negotiations with trade partners are expected to resume.

Despite judicial pushback, the administration continues to defend its tariff policies as a key component of Trump's economic and border strategies. Whether the broader package survives higher court scrutiny remains to be seen.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Nashville Mayor_05312025_1

Nashville Mayor Responds to DHS Allegations He Put ICE Agents at Risk by Releasing Their Names: 'The Interest Here Is Just in Transparency'

Hugh Jackman Wife
Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Speaks Out: Reclaiming Her Story After the Divorce Filing
Fake Sanctuary Cities_05312025_1
Trump-Aligned Cities and Counties Flabbergasted DHS Labeled Them Immigrant 'Sanctuaries'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
'We Deserve Better': RFK Jr.'s MAHA Report Under Fire for AI-Generated Garbled Science
MEXICO-VIOLENCE-CRIME-DRUGS-TOURISM-CULTURE
Sinaloa Cartel Faction of La Mayiza Reportedly Using Military-Grade Anti-Drone Technology
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know