U.S. Politics

GOP Senator Thanks Elon Musk for Stopping '300-Year-Olds' From Receiving Social Security

"He has done what no one else has done before," Sen. Tim Scott declared

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
Elon Musk
A Republican senator thanked Elon Musk for stopping "300-year-olds" from receiving Social Security due to his role with the Department of Government Efficiency.

A Republican senator thanked Elon Musk for stopping "300-year-olds" from receiving Social Security and other federal benefits as part of his role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott extended his gratitude to the Tesla CEO during an appearance on Fox Business Friday morning, insisting that Musk was able to find "hundreds of billions" of cuts.

"Let's thank Elon Musk for his amazing service to the American people. He has done what no one else has done before. [He] found hundreds of billions of dollars of cuts in waste, fraud and abuse. No more 300-year-olds getting Social Security checks because of Elon Musk," Scott declared.

"Thank God that President [Donald] Trump had the wisdom to put Elon in place. We will make sure those cuts are permanent in our spending packages going forward," he continued.

After Trump entered his second term earlier this year, he named Musk to help lead DOGE in an effort to reduce government spending. The businessman shared that he was stepping away at the end of May to return his focus to his various companies.

Although the goal of DOGE was welcomed by Republican lawmakers, the task force quickly drew backlash after several government agencies were hit with mass layoffs that left thousands without jobs.

While the Trump administration defended the cuts as part of efforts to restructure and streamline work, the cuts raised questions after several groups of terminated employees received messages from some federal agencies begging them to return.

Trump was later forced to clarify that Musk did not have the power to fire government employees.

Musk and DOGE had promised to eliminate trillions of dollars in spending and to reduce waste across the government. So far, the task force has yet to reach that number. Congress is expected to face a $9.4 billion package of spending cuts next week, Politico reported.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Elon Musk, Waste, Fraud, Spending, Donald Trump

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
US President Donald Trump (C) has expressed frustration at both Russia's Vladmir Putin (R) and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky (L) for not yet striking a deal to end the war

Kremlin Rebuffs Zelensky's Call For Meeting With Trump, Putin

France's President Emmanuel Macron gives the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore on May 30, 2025
Macron Urges Asia, Europe To Unite To Resist 'Spheres Of Coercion'
The court said Racquel "Kelly" Smith was unremorseful for kidnapping and selling her daughter
S.African Woman Gets Life Term For Selling 6-year-old Daughter
Australian energy company Woodside Woodside is one of the world's largest producers of liquified natural gas
Australia Approves 40-year Extension For Contentious Gas Plant
Argentina's Javier Milei and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
RFK Jr. and Argentina's Milei Announce Launch of WHO Alternative 'Free From Totalitarian Impulses, Corruption, and Political Control'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know