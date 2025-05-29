U.S.

White House Demands 'Less LGBTQ Graduate Majors' Amid Ongoing Feud With Harvard

Social media users reacted with incredulity as many pointed out that Harvard did not have an "LGBTQ" major

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has come under fire for stating that the Trump administration wants less "LGBTQ graduate majors" from universities and more skilled workers following developments in the administration's legal battle against Harvard University.

"And the president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools and programs and state schools where they are promoting American values, but most importantly educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society: apprenticeships, electricians, plumbers," Leavitt said. "We need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University. And that's what this administration's position is."

Social media users reacted with incredulity as many pointed out that Harvard did not have an "LGBTQ" major, and others pointing out that those aiming to learn a trade likely would not attend Harvard in the first place.

"Did she really say 'less LGBTQ graduate majors?' Unbelievable!" said one user.

"Do these people understand the difference between technicians and scientists? Are they going to make America great again by eliminating science education and producing more plumbers?" said another.

"No, no, let's roll with this. From now on, Trump can only hire plumbers and electricians to represent him in court," wrote a third.

"Harvard doesn't train electricians or plumbers. Harvard is suppose to provide a general academic background preparing the student for later specialization. Right?" said a fourth.

This comes as the Trump administration's feud with the Ivy League institution develops. The administration cancelled about $100 million worth of remaining contracts with Harvard on Tuesday, according to the New York Times. This follows the roughly $2.65 billion worth of cuts already levied against the university by the government.

Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, on Monday to further levy threats of funding cuts against the academic institution.

"I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!" he wrote.

