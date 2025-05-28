World UK

Far-Right Activist Thanks Elon Musk After Being Released From Prison: 'Without X No One Would Have Saw the Truth'

"If we didn't have X, everyone would just think I lied," Tommy Robinson said

By
Tommy Robinson
British far-right figure Tommy Robinson thanked Elon Musk after walking out of prison on parole Tuesday, crediting Musk's platform X with helping spread his side of the story about a libel case that landed him behind bars.

Robinson—whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon—was serving an 18-month sentence for contempt of court after repeatedly violating a court order prohibiting him from repeating libelous claims about a Syrian refugee, Jamal Hijazi, the BBC reported.

In 2018, Robinson falsely accused Hijazi of violent bullying, prompting online abuse and forcing the teenager's family to relocate. Hijazi later won a £100,000 defamation suit against Robinson in 2021.

Robinson was released early after the UK High Court accepted arguments from his legal team that he had shown a commitment to follow the injunction going forward. The judge cited a "change in attitude," despite Robinson appearing to show no remorse.

Outside the prison, Robinson streamed a live broadcast on X, thanking Musk directly. His documentary "Silenced," which repeats the false claims, was shared widely on the platform.

"I have to say a 'thank you' to Elon Musk because without X, if we didn't have X, everyone would just think I lied. No one would've got any other narrative. Fortunately, I think 167 million people saw the truth," Robinson said.

Musk had previously posted questioning why Robinson was imprisoned, calling for his release. Meanwhile, Robinson says he plans to organize a major rally in London this September and release more films.

