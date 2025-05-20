Trump Ridiculed After Declaring Food Assistance Cut Will 'Give Everyone Much More Food': 'Doesn't Even Make Sense'

Social media users are mocking President Donald Trump for claiming that his proposed cuts to government funded food assistance programs would actually give Americans more access to food by helping decrease food prices nationwide.

Trump attended a meeting with House Republicans on Monday at Capitol Hill, after which he was asked about his plans for food assistance programs by reporters.

"You campaigned on lowering the price of groceries. How can you justify cutting food assistance?" one reporter asked Trump.

"The cut is going to give everybody much more food because prices are coming way down, groceries are down, eggs. You told me about eggs, you asked me a question about eggs in my first week," The President began. "I said 'I just got here, tell me about eggs.' Eggs now are way down, everybody's buying eggs. Groceries are down, energy is down, they're buying gasoline now for $1.99. If you look back, you'll see $3.50, $4."

Social media users responded to the President's claims with shock and disbelief.

"Doesn't matter how low the prices are when you don't have enough money to afford food," wrote one user.

"Cutting food assistance while prices are 'coming down'? That's a gamble millions of vulnerable families can't afford. Promises don't fill empty plates, real support does," said another.

"Next up: canceling healthcare so everyone becomes healthier through the power of savings!" wrote a third.

"That doesn't even make sense," concurred a fourth.

Gasoline is not actually selling for a $1.99 anywhere in the country, according to Axios. While the price of gas did briefly plummet to that price point in April, it was only for Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygen Blending, or RBOB, traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and not for gasoline at any gas station.

"These reductions don't just affect people facing hunger—they also hurt the retailers, farmers, and businesses that supply fresh, local food to our region," the head of a Nevada food bank told NBC last month.

