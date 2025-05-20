Trump Revives Biden Autopen Concerns Following Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Don't Think He Knew'

U.S. Politics

Donald Trump claimed that Joe Biden may not have knowingly signed key border policies, reviving autopen concerns following the former president's cancer diagnosis.

President Donald Trump reignited concerns about former President Joe Biden's use of an autopen, suggesting key immigration policies may have been signed without Biden's awareness, days after the former president's prostate cancer diagnosis.

Biden's health became a renewed point of controversy after his recent diagnosis with advanced prostate cancer. In the wake of this news, critics and political opponents have questioned how much of the administration's agenda was managed directly by Biden himself.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol Tuesday following a House GOP meeting, Trump alleged that Biden may not have knowingly authorized immigration legislation that contributed to border policy changes.

"Who signed legislation opening our border? I don't think he knew," Trump said, referencing the use of an autopen—a mechanical device sometimes used to sign documents on a president's behalf. He continued, "Who was operating the autopen? This is a very serious thing."

Trump did not specify which legislation he was referring to, nor did he provide evidence that Biden was unaware of any bills he signed. Former officials from the Biden administration have not responded to the remarks.

While use of the autopen is not unusual, Trump's insinuation that it was used as part of a broader cover-up is expected to fuel further political attacks on Biden's leadership.

Originally published on Latin Times

