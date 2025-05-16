Former Democratic Lawmaker Mocked for Claiming Biden 'Failed This Country' as Users Point to His Own Losses: 'Read the Room'

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) criticized former President Joe Biden's short-lived 2024 election run, but his message failed to resonate on social media, where users were quick to point to his own failed campaign history.

"Just to be clear, Biden should not have run again. And to be even more clear, he failed this country in the most important job that he had." —@BetoORourke pic.twitter.com/HFeYpDoaIb — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) May 16, 2025

O'Rourke, a member of the Democratic party, served in congress between 2013 and 2019. In 2018, he ran a competitive — but ultimately failed — campaign for Senate against Republican Ted Cruz. In 2019, he announced his candidacy in the 2020 presidential election campaign in March, but withdrew by November. In Texas' 2022 election for Governor, O'Rourke lost to incumbent Greg Abbott who won 235 out of 254 counties.

"Just to be clear, Biden should not have run again," O'Rourke said Thursday on Pod Save America. "He failed this country in the most important job that he had."

"I think that credibility problem is going to persist," he continued, "Up until when Democrats say, 'We f--ked up, we made a terrible mistake.'"

Online, users bristled at O'Rourke's condemnation of the Democratic party, interpreting it as disingenuous and unproductive.

To be clear, Beto said nothing of the kind when it actually mattered. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) May 16, 2025

"Dude said nothing when it matters," a user wrote. "Now he's brave for saying it after the fact?"

"Very brave to say after the fact. It's true, but where was he a year ago or two years ago?" asked one, with another demanding, "WHY DID HE NOT SAY THIS BEFORE THE ELECTION?"

Others dismissed his opinion based on his political losing streak.

Coming from a man who can't win elections. pic.twitter.com/EUEvepnEpK — Claudius (@IClaudiusR) May 16, 2025

"Perpetual loser Beto O'Rourke has some thoughts about people who shouldn't have run again," a comment read, with another simply writing, "Loser says what?"

"Ah yes, let's all take political advice from a guy who managed to lose three major races in just four years," one wrote.

"Dude should really focus on learning how to actually win an election before criticizing one of our most successful presidents who was the only one to beat Trump," an apparent Biden-supporter said.

"The guy can't win an election, is going to run again, and is out here lecturing Biden on how he shouldn't have run again. Never change, Beto," another comment read.

Beto would know about failed campaigns — 12тн нσυѕє ηαтινє (@7HMOON) May 16, 2025

Many users were seemingly fed up with Democrats criticizing Democrats.

"This is exactly why we lose!! Bowing down to right wing propaganda is the dumbest strategy you can do!!" an exasperated user wrote.

"Don't they realize they have even less credibility by taking this tone," said another.

"Missed your moment to come out with this," one user said. "Irrelevant now, trust is lost."

Disappointing comments from Beto. He needs to read the room. — Center-Lefty (@WomenAreFedUp) May 16, 2025

O'Rourke hasn't responded publicly to the backlash, nor has he officially announced his candidacy for upcoming elections. He is however, rumored to be eyeing a 2026 Senate run and holding town hall meetings across the state. "I'm going to do whatever is most helpful for the people of Texas," he told WFAA.

