U.S. Politics

Ted Cruz Mocked for Declaring Birthright Citizenship is a 'Terrible Policy': 'Bold Statement When He Benefited From It'

"I guess he forgets those details when they apply to others," one user commented.

By
Ted Cruz Flatly Rejects Larry Kudlow’s Defense of Trump’s Tariffs on Fox: It’s ‘A Tax On Consumers’
Sen. Ted Cruz drew criticism for calling birthright citizenship a "terrible policy," as many to pointed out he owes his own U.S. citizenship to the very rule.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is facing backlash after calling birthright citizenship a "terrible policy" during a Fox News appearance—despite being a direct beneficiary of it himself.

Birthright citizenship, enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, guarantees that anyone born on U.S. soil is automatically granted American citizenship. It has long been a target for some conservatives, particularly those aligned with anti-immigration stances, despite its deep constitutional roots and longstanding legal precedent.

Cruz, born in Canada to a Cuban father and American mother, gained U.S. citizenship at birth through his mother's status.

On May 15, during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Cruz declared, "I think birthright citizenship is terrible policy," aligning himself with calls from parts of the right to limit or end the constitutional guarantee.

Cruz did not elaborate on whether he believed the law should apply retroactively—an omission that social media users quickly pounced on. Many were quick to point out the irony of Cruz criticizing a policy that allowed him to become a citizen without question.

"It's a bold statement ... to make when he himself benefited from it. But I guess he forgets those details when they apply to others," an X user commented.

"Wait a minute- our kid was born here of citizen parents-that's birthright citizenship Senator," another noted.

The senator has not addressed requests for clarification or further comment on whether he believes his own citizenship status would be valid under the reforms he supports.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Sean Hannity, Ted Cruz, Fox News, Citizenship, Constitution

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump

Trump Departs Saudi Arabia After GCC Summit, Historic Syria Meeting, And Gaza Talks

Valeria Marquez IG Post
Valeria Marquez Photos: TikTok Star Executed Live On Camera Amid Mexico's Femicide Crisis
US President Donald Trump is heading to a turbulent Middle East
Trump's Approval Rating Climbs On Improving Optimism Over Economy, Immigration, Trade War
fossil
Mysterious Three-Eyed Sea Creature From 506 Million Years Ago Baffles Scientists
Clergy described Pope Leo XIV as kind and humble
Elon Musk Reposts Pope's Suggestion That Vatican Can Host Global Talks For 'Enemy' Nations
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know