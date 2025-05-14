U.S. Politics

Trump Proclaimed Qatar Was a 'Funder of Terrorism' in Resurfaced Clip as He Defends Acceptance of Luxury Plane

"Do we take the easy road, or do we finally take a hard but necessary action?" Trump said in 2017.

By
Trump Fires U.S. Copyright Chief After AI Report Raises Concerns
President Donald Trump's acceptance of a $400 million jet from Qatar is stirring bipartisan backlash after resurfaced clips showed him calling the country a "funder of terrorism" in 2017.

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to accept a $400 million Boeing 747 from Qatar—despite his past condemnation of the Gulf nation as a "funder of terrorism."

In 2017, while speaking from the White House Rose Garden, Trump publicly accused Qatar of supporting terrorism "at a very high level," aligning with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in a diplomatic and economic blockade of the small but influential nation, CNN reported at the time.

"The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level," Trump said in 2017. "Do we take the easy road, or do we finally take a hard but necessary action? We have to stop the funding of terrorism."

At the time, he called on Qatar to halt its financial support for extremist groups such as al-Qaida, ISIS and Hezbollah.

The clips resurfaced days ago after Trump began embracing a vastly different tone, praising Qatar's leadership after the country offered to donate a luxury jet. Trump justified the jet donation as a patriotic cost-saving measure amid delays in the Air Force One replacement program.

The $400 million aircraft, gifted by the Qatari Ministry of Defense to the U.S. Department of Defense, is slated for temporary presidential use and eventual transfer to Trump's presidential library.

The announcement came with intense backlash from both sides of the political spectrum. In defense, Trump seemingly compared the gesture to France gifting the Statue of Liberty, and claimed the donation helps taxpayers and serves the country's interests.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Qatar, Donald Trump, Terrorism, Luxury, Air Force One

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump

Trump Departs Saudi Arabia After GCC Summit, Historic Syria Meeting, And Gaza Talks

Police Car
16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Shot In Head By Arguing Teenagers
Police
Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident, Report Says
The ICC has been asked to reconsider Israel's appeal
Israel Urges ICC To Drop Arrest Warrants Against PM
Sorrells
Texas Mom Who Smiled For Mugshot After Allegedly Sexually Abusing Son's Teen Friend Learns Fate
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know