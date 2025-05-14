U.S. Politics

Democratic Lawmaker Faces Backlash From Own Party Over 'Waste of Time' Efforts to Impeach Trump: Report

"Utterly selfish behavior," one anonymous House Democrat said.

By
US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN-MICHIGAN
US Representative Shri Thanedar, Democrat of Michigan, takes a picture as US President Joe Biden arrives at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan on May 19, 2024.

A Democratic lawmaker is facing a wave of backlash from peers after forcing a vote on his surprise articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump—an effort many in his party view as politically reckless and self-serving.

On May 13, Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump, citing abuses of power and corruption, including allegations related to his finances and efforts to consolidate power, Axios reported.

Thanedar's decision to declare the resolution as "privileged" means the House must vote on it within two legislative days, triggering an immediate procedural dilemma for House leadership.

Democrats erupted in frustration behind closed doors, accusing Thanedar of acting unilaterally and in bad faith. Lawmakers said he misled colleagues into believing they were co-sponsors and introduced the articles just hours after a state legislator announced a primary challenge against him.

"This is the dumbest f***ing thing. Utterly selfish behavior," one anonymous House Democrat told the outlet. Another called it a "waste of f***ing time."

Many interpreted the timing as a political ploy rather than a serious constitutional move, especially since the Republican-controlled House is expected to easily table the resolution.

House leadership is now scrambling to limit the fallout, with several moderate Democrats in competitive districts expressing concern that the vote could put them in a politically risky position. Meanwhile, Thanedar remains defiant, insisting he is fulfilling his constitutional duty and dismissing claims that the move is tied to his re-election campaign.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Democrats, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Democratic Party, Backlash, Criticism

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump

Trump Departs Saudi Arabia After GCC Summit, Historic Syria Meeting, And Gaza Talks

Police Car
16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Shot In Head By Arguing Teenagers
Police
Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident, Report Says
The ICC has been asked to reconsider Israel's appeal
Israel Urges ICC To Drop Arrest Warrants Against PM
Sorrells
Texas Mom Who Smiled For Mugshot After Allegedly Sexually Abusing Son's Teen Friend Learns Fate
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know