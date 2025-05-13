U.S.

Ted Cruz Raises 'Espionage' Concerns If Trump Were to Accept Luxury Plane From Qatar: 'Poses Significant Surveillance Problems'

"I think they have a really disturbing pattern of funding theocratic lunatics who want to murder us," Cruz said of Qatar.

By
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) questioned Qatar's offer to gift a $400 million luxury jet to President Donald Trump.

Scrutiny concerning Qatar's proposed gift to President Donald Trump — a $400 million luxury jet — is echoing across the political spectrum, even from Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

On Tuesday, Cruz (R-TX) flagged potential issues with national security and warned the plane could be a doorway for espionage.

"I'm not a fan of Qatar," Cruz told CNBC. "I think they have a really disturbing pattern of funding theocratic lunatics who want to murder us, funding Hamas and Hezbollah. And that's a real problem."

Reportedly, the Boeing 747 will be gifted to the Department of Defense and used as a interim Air Force One for the remainder of Trump's term, with plans to eventually incorporate it into Trump's "Presidential Library," reserving it for his personal use.

While the Trump team has not confirmed details of the arrangement, Cruz suggested the gesture could carry hidden threats. "The plane poses significant espionage and surveillance problems," he said. "So we'll see how this issue plays out, but I certainly have concerns."

The Gulf state has long faced criticism over its alleged support for extremist groups and close ties to various authoritarian regimes. The optics of such a lavish gift—particularly from a foreign government—have sparked alarm from both Democrats and Republicans.

Originally published on Latin Times

Ted Cruz, Espionage, Qatar, Gift, National security, Hamas, Hezbollah, Texas, Senator, Republican

