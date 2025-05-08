Trump Dodges Question About AI Image of Pope Trump After Previously Claiming 'Catholics Loved It'

President Donald Trump remained tight-lipped when questioned about an AI-generated image he shared last week, a departure from his typically outspoken style.

Shortly after the Vatican announced Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Catholic Church, Trump was asked during a press conference outside the White House Thursday whether he regretted sharing an image of himself as the pope.

Trump remained silent for a moment before asking the pool of reporters, "What's next?"

Reporter: Do you regret the image of yourself posted on social media dressed as the Pope?



Trump: What’s next pic.twitter.com/LCwPEZXBSx — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2025

The president faced swift backlash last week after posting the AI-generated image on his social media platforms. When questioned about criticism from Catholic leaders earlier this week, Trump dismissed the concerns, blaming the "fake news media" for what he said was an inability to take a joke, while doubling down on the post.

"The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it. Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the pope and they put it out on the internet. That's not me that did it. I have no idea where it came from. Maybe it was AI, but I know nothing about it," Trump stated during a press conference on Monday. He added that his wife, Melania, thought it was "cute."

Originally published on Latin Times