Trump Dodges Question About AI Image of Pope Trump After Previously Claiming 'Catholics Loved It'

Trump previously dismissed backlash to the image, blaming the "fake news media" as unable to take a joke

President Trump refused to answer whether he regretted sharing an AI-generated image of himself as the pope during a press conference on Thursday.

President Donald Trump remained tight-lipped when questioned about an AI-generated image he shared last week, a departure from his typically outspoken style.

Shortly after the Vatican announced Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Catholic Church, Trump was asked during a press conference outside the White House Thursday whether he regretted sharing an image of himself as the pope.

Trump remained silent for a moment before asking the pool of reporters, "What's next?"

The president faced swift backlash last week after posting the AI-generated image on his social media platforms. When questioned about criticism from Catholic leaders earlier this week, Trump dismissed the concerns, blaming the "fake news media" for what he said was an inability to take a joke, while doubling down on the post.

"The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it. Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the pope and they put it out on the internet. That's not me that did it. I have no idea where it came from. Maybe it was AI, but I know nothing about it," Trump stated during a press conference on Monday. He added that his wife, Melania, thought it was "cute."

