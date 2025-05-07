U.S. Politics

Trump Admin Sidesteps Congress by Calling Trade Deficit a National Emergency, Dem Lawmaker Says: 'It Hasn't Been for Four Decades'

"It says to me that we should bring tariffs back to the United States Congress," Rep. Gregory Meeks said.

By
Democratic Lawmaker Catches Trade Secretary for Pushing National Emergency Over
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) looks on as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appears before the House Financial Services Committee on May 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) criticized Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for claiming that long-standing trade deficits constitute a "national emergency," accusing the Trump administration of using a baseless claim to skirt the Constitution.

During a Wednesday Congressional hearing, Meeks asked Bessent directly, "Does a trade deficit constitute a national emergency? Yes or no."

Bessent responded affirmatively, stating, "It is a national emergency, sir."

"Do you know that for the last four decades we've have trade deficits and nobody said it was a national emergency?" Meeks fired back. "You know what that says to me? That it's not an emergency, because it hasn't been for four decades."

The congressman went on to accuse the Trump administration of using the label of "emergency" as a pretext to sidestep Congress and unilaterally impose tariffs.

"It says to me that we should bring tariffs back to the United States Congress so that we can make that determination as the Constitution has said and not try to go around Congress," Meeks continued. "That's just unbelievable to me."

The confrontation comes amid growing criticism of President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies and what some speculate as reliance on emergency powers to act without congressional oversight.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Congress, Constitution

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Jones

Children Forced To Watch Pregnant Mom's Horrific Execution-Style Killing, Court Records Reveal

The European Union hopes to reach a deal with the United States to avoid an all-out trade war
EU Eyes Targeting 100 Bn Euros Of US Goods With Tariffs
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Sends 15,000 Workers To Russia As Putin Faces Massive Manpower Crisis: Report
Apple iPhones
Apple Will Reportedly Change Release Cycles Starting With iPhone 18 Next Year
cinco
Arizona Restaurant Erupts In Gunfire As Officials Suggest 'Rival Groups' Behind Mass Shooting
Editor's Pick
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has said he will step down by year's end as head of the company
Business

Warren Buffett To Retire From Berkshire Hathaway By Year's End

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 2, 2025
World

Carney Vows To Transform Canada Economy To Withstand Trump

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff listens to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in France in April 2025
World

US Expects Iran Talks But Trump Presses Sanctions

Hailee Steinfeld in Sinners
Entertainment

What Is The African American Hoodoo 'Magic' Portrayed In Ryan Coogler's Sinners?