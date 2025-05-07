U.S. Politics

Republican Lawmaker Trying to Ban Trading Revealed to Have Made Millions Since Joining Congress Just Months Ago

Rep. Rob Bresnahan reportedly executed more than 350 trades by early April

By
Donald Trump Campaigns For President Across Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Rep. Rob Bresnahan takes the stage during a Donald Trump campaign rally at Riverfront Sports on October 9, 2024 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Freshman Rep. Rob Bresnahan, who recently introduced a bill to ban congressional stock trading, has come under scrutiny after disclosures revealed he reportedly made over $4 million in trades during his first months in office.

Elected in November, the Pennsylvania Republican campaigned heavily on restoring trust in government, vowing to prohibit lawmakers and their spouses from trading individual stocks, according to the Daily Beast.

Bresnahan's proposed TRUST (Transparency in Representation through Uniform Stock Trading Ban) Act echoes earlier bipartisan efforts but includes fewer restrictions, allowing members to keep existing portfolios.

Despite claiming he had never traded stocks personally, Bresnahan was flagged by Capitol Trades as one of Congress' most active new traders, executing 357 trades worth about $4.1 million by early April 2025. Many of those transactions involved companies directly related to his committee work, such as Caterpillar, Boeing and CSX.

The representative's team maintains the trades were handled solely by a financial advisor without his input, and they emphasize he is in the process of moving his assets into a blind trust. The revelation has triggered criticism and skepticism, especially as his bill currently lacks any co-sponsors, while a similar bipartisan bill already has dozens.

While Bresnahan insists he's working with the House Ethics Committee to comply with transparency standards, critics question the timing and optics of his financial activity.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Republicans, Lawmakers, Stocks, Trading

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Jones

Children Forced To Watch Pregnant Mom's Horrific Execution-Style Killing, Court Records Reveal

The European Union hopes to reach a deal with the United States to avoid an all-out trade war
EU Eyes Targeting 100 Bn Euros Of US Goods With Tariffs
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Sends 15,000 Workers To Russia As Putin Faces Massive Manpower Crisis: Report
Apple iPhones
Apple Will Reportedly Change Release Cycles Starting With iPhone 18 Next Year
cinco
Arizona Restaurant Erupts In Gunfire As Officials Suggest 'Rival Groups' Behind Mass Shooting
Editor's Pick
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has said he will step down by year's end as head of the company
Business

Warren Buffett To Retire From Berkshire Hathaway By Year's End

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 2, 2025
World

Carney Vows To Transform Canada Economy To Withstand Trump

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff listens to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in France in April 2025
World

US Expects Iran Talks But Trump Presses Sanctions

Hailee Steinfeld in Sinners
Entertainment

What Is The African American Hoodoo 'Magic' Portrayed In Ryan Coogler's Sinners?