'Historic Moment': South Koreans React To Yoon's Dismissal

When South Korea's Constitutional Court ruled to uphold the impeachment of president Yoon Suk Yeol, thousands of protesters gathered outside to watch a live broadcast erupted into wild cheers, with some bursting into tears.

"Today is the most meaningful day for me," said Kim Kyung-mo, a 43-year-old businessman.

Friday's verdict brings legal closure to a case that has plunged the nation into monthslong turmoil, kickstarted since Yoon's December 3 attempt to impose martial law on the democratic country.

Suspended by lawmakers, the 64-year-old was also arrested on insurrection charges as part of a separate criminal case. He was later released on procedural grounds.

In the months since, both pro and anti-Yoon protesters have poured into Seoul's streets every weekend as the wait for the Constitutional Court's ruling has worsened the political divide.

"Martial law caused so much pain for many people, and the country was almost plunged into crisis," Kim told AFP.

In their ruling, the judges said that Yoon's actions "violate the core principles of the rule of law and democratic governance".

They also credited "the resistance of citizens" as playing a role in preventing full-fledged martial law.

Hearing the verdict read out was a highly emotional experience for Kim Hyun-mee.

"Tears started welling up as soon as the verdict delivery began, and I cried a lot," the 44-year-old told AFP.

But for Yoon's supporters, his removal -- effective immediately and triggering fresh elections -- felt like a shot to the heart.

"With today's sentence, freedom in South Korea is dead once again," Yi Gun-hee, a 40-year-old businessman, said.

Su Yo-hahn, a 71-year-old Yoon supporter, said he feels there is "no future" for his country.

"I'm not sure how to remain hopeful for the younger generation, given what has happened today," he said.

Outside the court Friday, AFP reporters heard Yoon's supporters shouting death threats to judges after the verdict was delivered.

Yoon had defended his martial law attempt as necessary to root out "anti-state forces" and what he claimed were threats from North Korea.

This has garnered support from extreme religious figures and right-wing YouTubers.

And at least two staunch Yoon supporters died this year after self-immolating in protest of his impeachment.

With tensions running high, the ongoing political division will persist, experts say, as controversial opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is seen as the likely next president.

National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik said on Friday the verdict "is not a victory for one side or the other", but "a victory for democracy".

But businessman Yi branded Lee as a North Korean sympathiser, and said "the door to tragedy has been opened for the next generation".

"It's clear (Lee) intends to drag South Korea away from being a liberal democracy and towards a socialist, or even a pro-North Korea, totalitarian state," the Yoon supporter told AFP.

Calling the verdict "meaningful", pharmacist Cho Kyung-chool said the country has been "focusing too much on competing and fighting".

"I hope that we can now have politics where we can come together and look to the future together and move forward," the 43-year-old said.

For Kim Min-ji, 25, the past four months had been "desperate" for her and her fellow anti-Yoon protesters.

"I'm so happy and honoured that our efforts have led to this historic moment," she told AFP.