Maine Earthquake: Rare 3.8 Magnitude Tremor Felt From Boston To Portland

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning, roughly 7 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at a depth of about 8 miles and was felt across a wide area, from Boston to Portland, Maine, the USGS reported.

In a post on X, USGS Earthquakes noted that while earthquakes are uncommon along the Atlantic Seaboard, they are not unheard of.

This is a developing story.