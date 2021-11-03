Teaching is a rewarding career path that offers several perks, such as an attractive salary, generous paid holiday, and excellent job security. However, becoming a teacher is a big commitment, and you will need to meet various requirements to achieve a teaching license.

If you've decided that you want to pursue a career in teaching, then here are the key steps you will need to take to become a teacher.

Research teaching roles

Teaching is a diverse field with a wide range of roles on offer. Teachers have to learn a variety of skills and knowledge beyond their subject matter, such as how to promote inclusion and social justice in the classroom.

Before you jump in and start training to become a teacher, you must research different teaching roles and gain a good understanding of the roles and responsibilities. You also need to consider which age and education level you want to teach, as this will influence the minimum degree and certification requirements.

For instance, you may only need a basic teaching qualification to teach young children, whereas a teacher role in higher education often requires a specialist teaching degree and a postgraduate qualification.

Obtain a bachelor's degree

You will need to obtain a four-year bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university if you want to become a licensed teacher. The degree program you choose will depend on which level and subject you want to teach.

Most elementary school teachers complete a bachelor's degree in elementary education, whereas secondary school teachers are usually required to obtain a degree in a relevant subject to the field they want to teach. For instance, an English teacher would usually complete an English degree or an education degree with a major in English.

Build student teaching experience

Along with a degree, aspiring teachers must also build student teaching experience. Most states require student teachers to have a certain number of supervised in-class teaching hours before granting a teaching license.

Student teaching placements will allow you to take on the roles and responsibilities of a qualified teacher and apply all of the skills you have learned during your degree. Start building your teaching experience as early as possible and get the most out of your student teaching placements.

Apply for a teaching license

You must become licensed or certified before you can apply for qualified teaching positions. The requirements to become a licensed teacher vary between states, but most graduates must pass an examination such as the Praxis Series tests.

Your state may also require you to complete additional tests if you want to teach a specialist subject at a higher level. For example, secondary school math teachers may need to pass an exam showing sufficient knowledge in that subject area.

Look for teaching roles

Once you have received a license, you can start applying for teaching roles. You'll be pleased to know that teachers are in high demand across the country, so you should find plenty of job opportunities. Explore the different roles on offer and find a position that is well matched to your skills, interests, and job preferences.

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.