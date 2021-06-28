Yerkin Tatishev’s Kusto Help Foundation Donates Medical Equipment to COVID-19 Patients in Ukraine

In the spring of 2020, Yerkin Tatishev and his private holding company, Kusto Group, started the charitable foundation Kusto Help. The charity's mission is to provide support for hospitals and victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, the foundation's campaign is still going strong.

From May 17th to June 17th, 2021, Kusto Help provided hospitals in the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions of Ukraine with medical equipment worth $135,000.

Among the medical devices that Yerkin Tatishev and Kusto Group donated were ventilators, oxygen concentrators, electrocardiographs, a system of high-flow nasal oxygen therapy, defibrillators, heart rate monitors, patient monitors, gloves, medicine, personal protective equipment and FFP3 respirators.

"At this difficult time for Ukraine, we consider it our duty to provide assistance to doctors who are at the forefront of the fight against infection. We are pleased to provide all possible assistance to medical institutions in Ukraine," Daulet Nurzhanov, a co-founder of Kusto Group, said about the donation.

In August 2020, Tatishev and the Kusto Help foundation also organized the delivery of Ukrainian-produced antibacterial drugs worth more than $200,000 to COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan. The donation was done together with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine.

Yerkin Tatishev and Kusto Group deliver lifesaving equipment

One of the hospitals that received Tatishev's charitable help was the Kalynivka hospital in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region.

Kusto Agro, which is a subsidiary of Kusto Group, sent its first deputy CEO, Alisher Tyazhyn, to hand over two systems of high-flow nasal oxygen therapy, a cardiograph and medical pulse oximeters worth more than $14,000.

"We contacted hospitals that serve our employees and shareholders in the regions of our presence, and 10 hospitals in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions received targeted assistance. We cooperated with each hospital individually according to their needs. We purchased personal protective equipment, drugs and modern high-quality medical equipment," he said.

Vladislav Golovaschenko, the chief physician of the hospital in Kalynivka, was very pleased with the donation from Yerkin Tatishev's Kusto Help foundation.

"Patients with COVID-19 need large amounts and high concentrations of oxygen for treatment. Such devices were given to us by the charitable foundation Kusto Help, and they allow us to give a patient up to 60 liters of oxygen per minute," he explained.

"This is the equipment with which we save the lives of patients with viral pneumonia, including coronavirus. This is extremely helpful for doctors and patients," the chief physician continued.

Yerkin Tatishev: "Together, we will come out of the crisis"

Yerkin Tatishev announced the establishment of the Kusto Help foundation in an open letter to Kazakhstanis in April 2020. At that time, he and Kusto Group committed to donating about $2,3 million to the project to support the most vulnerable groups of society during the pandemic. Those include large families and poor individuals.

"This country's leadership has taken timely and appropriate actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, otherwise the scale of the damage would have been immeasurably larger. These necessary measures to combat the pandemic are having a serious impact on the population and economy of our country. This crisis is affecting everyone without exception," Yerkin Tatishev wrote in the letter.

Kusto Help's campaign delivered food and other necessities to the vulnerable groups in cooperation with volunteer organizations and regional governments.

During the first month of operation, Kusto Help delivered more than 12,500 food baskets to people in need and 400 tablets to school kids who were forced to study from home.

Kusto Group, led by Yerkin Tatishev, even bought houses for some families in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan.

"Now we need to consolidate the efforts of our whole society with the work of charitable organizations. It will only be by providing necessary and timely assistance, and through support for each other, that we will be able to overcome this crisis and come out of it stronger," he wrote to his fellow Kazakhstanis.

Kusto Group's subsidiaries around the world

Throughout the pandemic, the Kusto Help foundation has donated equipment to countries where Kusto Group operates in. The company has a wide array of subsidiaries scattered around Europe, Asia and North America.

The company and its leadership have roots in Kazakhstan. Kusto Help has provided hundreds of hospitals in Kazakhstan with medical equipment and medicine to combat the coronavirus. Some hospitals were even given meat products from Kusto Group's subsidiary KazBeef.

Kusto Group also operates in Vietnam's construction and real estate industries. Since the company entered the Vietnamese market in 2005, the firm has invested in more than ten companies whose revenues have grown an average of 30% per year.

Most of the Vietnamese businesses that Kusto Group has invested in are in the construction, building materials, retail, transportation and logistics sectors, and Yerkin Tatishev has stated that he and Kusto Group aim to support entrepreneurs whose goal is to improve Vietnam's business landscape.

The company has prioritized the development and modernization of agriculture in Kazakhstan and Ukraine. It's successfully Kusto Agro and Kaz Beef divisions have increased ownership of the entire farm-to-table supply chain to provide consumers with the highest quality products.

While the Kusto Help charitable foundation may have grown out of the necessity of the global COVID-19 pandemic, community and corporate social responsibility have always been a part of Kusto Group's core values.

