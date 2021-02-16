A morgue worker was arrested after a DNA test revealed that her newborn baby was from a dead man she was supposed to autopsy.

What is Necrophilia and is the morgue worker's story true?

A 26-years-old woman working at a morgue was arrested after discovering that she had necrophiliac intercourse with a dead man and resulted in her pregnancy. Jennifer Burrows is an assistant pathologist in Jackson County medical examiner services. Burrows was accused of having sex with dozens of corpses over the last two years. Her behavior resulted in the birth of a baby boy on January 7, Lansing Daily reported.

According to the Missouri Police Department of Kansas City, the morgue worker's baby is the son of a man who died in a car crash in March 2017 and whose body had to be autopsied. They alleged that more than 60 other dead bodies, belonging to males aged 17 to 71, were sexually assaulted by Burrows.

Police Chief Forté told reporters that they opened the investigation in October after being informed that the suspect had been abusing corpses. The police officer claims they have enough evidence over the last few months to arrest Burrows, which also based their warrant from a paternity test on her newborn child.

Reportedly, the newborn's father was a 57-years-old veterinarian from Texas who had a fatal car accident after driving through the county. All the gathered evidences suggest that the dead man never met Burrows before his demise and that he was dead when the child was conceived, as police told the reporters.

During a press conference this morning, KCMO Police Chief Darryl Forté said Burrow's case was one of the "most sordid cases" he experienced in his entire career.

As the body is considered human remains and no longer alive, there are actually no state or federal legislation regulating or expressly outlawing the crime of necrophilia. In Missouri, it is legally lawful, and Burrows' acts are judged to be improper handling of a corpse.

She faces a total of 158 offenses, including improper handling of a corpse, criminal conduct, indecent exposure, and illegal drug possession. In the Lansing Daily interview with psychologists and experts, they had a divided interpretation of Burrow's case.

What do experts can say about the story of the morgue worker?

Professor Isabella Ramirez of the University of Missouri believes the morgue worker was suffering from a psychosis and had at least partially lost any notion of reality. Meanwhile, Dr. Gerald Porter, a well-known psychologist and expert in sexual disorders associated with the Institute of Psychological Sciences, claims Burrows was compulsive necrophilia. Her sexual desire inspired her choice of profession.

However, all the experts agreed that the if the woman really did the incident, she may be suffering from a mental condition and that she is more likely to plead for insanity.

Years ago, a real case of necrophilia was reported in Ohio

In 2014, TIME reported an Ohio morgue worker who admitted that he had sex with corpses while employed at the morgue. Kenneth Douglas worked night shifts at Hamilton County morgue from 1976 to 1992. The Ohio man said he had sex with nearly 100 corpses while drunk or high on drugs.

In 2012, families of the victims sued Douglas and was charged in three cases of gross abuse of corpse. In 2008, the morgue worker's DNA was found on Karen Range's body, 19, who died in 1992. While the bodies are awaiting autopsy, Douglas allegedly had sex with Range as well as other dead victims.

