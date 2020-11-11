First Lady Melania Trump has yet to reach out to first lady-elect Jill Biden. Much like President Donald Trump, Melania Trump has yet to admit her husband's defeat this election.

On November 11, 2016, Melania Trump had tea at the White House and an executive residence tour. She was invited by then-first lady Michelle Obama, as is customary. But this year, any movement towards a transition of the East Wing and the Executive Residence has not started.

Instead, White House sources say that Melania Trump's daily schedule shows that there is very little in the way of change taking place at all. Most of the focus of Melania Trump's office remains on daily meetings and upcoming holiday planning.

The unnamed source said that it is business as usual in the East Wing. Even if Melania Trump wanted to start the transition process, the first lady is still being controlled by President Trump's baseless refusal to accept the victory of Joe Biden. The transition will be difficult if President Trump won't concede.

Anita McBride, the former chief of staff under Laura Bush, noted that Melania Trump has occasionally acted or even expressed opinions different from her husband.

McBride said that the moment is more complicated, and Melania Trump reaching out before President Trump has conceded could be seen as going against what President Trump and his administration are doing.

The source familiar with the way Melania Trump operates said that she would comply when the time does come to transition. According to the source, if President Trump concedes, the East Wing will be gracious and professional to the incoming administration.

However, each day that passes without transitioning, the job of readying the White House for the new first family, and moving out of the current one, becomes more difficult, according to The Daily Mail.

Capricia Penavic Marshall, who served as special assistant to Hillary Clinton when she was the first lady, said that this current transition would be a daunting task, even though Dr. Jill Biden is familiar with the White House and is capable.

Marshall was included in the Clinton administration, and she recalled the importance of adhering to a tight schedule for the days between election and the inauguration, which is around two months and a half, according to Mirror.Co.

Marshall added that by now, there would have been a conveyance of notes between the current administration and the first lady-elect's team to talk about schedules, plans and dates and what needs to take place immediately. There is a specific timeline for all of this. Unfortunately, due to what is happening now, all the schedules are jamming up.

Among the other things included in a tight to-do list are moving trucks, planning for organizational changes, tidying up and measuring of the drapes, according to BBC.

Inauguration Day is a choreographed event, displacing one family and setting up the next first family. It will also include stocking the refrigerators and unpacking the first lady's clothes into her dressing room.

McBride was part of the Bush administration, who were forced to wait until the Supreme Court settled the vote between Bush and Al Gore.

