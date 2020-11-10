The first daughter Ivanka Trump asks father President Donald Trump to allow Joe Biden to claim his victory. Ivanka is speculated to be aspiring for a chance at another White House legacy in the vein of her father's achievements.

It was rumored that Trump's daughter would make a try for the Oval Office. This was expressed by those close to the Presidential family, who has acquitted itself well in public and business, said the Daily Mail. Despite some disgruntled noted on the results of the elections, Joe Biden had a slim lead that led to his win over Trump on November 7.

On the record, the incumbent has vowed to fight the dubious result for the American people. Several lawsuits have been filed by Trump lawyers in states that are suspected of irregularities, reported Meaww.

For the record, Trump does not want to accept a defeat tinged with the Biden camp's voter fraud. The FLOTUS has one occasion cited the audacity of illegal votes, which undermined the electoral process forever.

One exception is Ivanka, who has kept mum since Friday. She is believed to be reasoning with her father to concede. Sources say that she gave her opinions in the latest staff meeting when she stressed that they served America, doing what no other administration has ever done.

According to a close insider to the Trumps, was quoted saying," The first daughter has her own agenda. She's had her eyes on the desk behind the Oval Office since day one, and she's not about to burn any bridges by mouthing off like Don Jr, who keeps lashing out on Twitter."

The insider said that Trump's daughter looks at all angles and sees the big picture. Her husband, Jared Kushner, asked the POTUS to concede and let Biden have his victory even though doubtful. Lastly, he pointed out the lawsuits and to drop them. He was asking his father-in-law to move forward to the next election in 2024.

She got targeted by liberal associated with the DEMS, who was uncivil in their posts. It is a continuation of the media tirade directed at Trump and his family. One user expressed outright Trump hate and blaming what is happening in America on them. One accused Ivanka as toxic and says the left has her. She is against her dad's agenda. One said that she could look but never enter the White House.

One other observation the Trumps are all interested in getting to the White House. The presidential daughter, Don Jr., and Eric Trump. Except for Melania, who is not very vocal about it.

The sources said that Don Jr assumes that he will get the position with Kimberly [Guilfoyle] with him. Melania is not keen on her stepson, not as adept as his dad. He has an engaging personality that will get him a show on Fox News.

The FLOTUS said that Don Jr. is like her husband, who likes to talk and attract attention. But the game is different from Ivanka, who will get support from her doting father. Among the Trump children, Ivanka is full of charisma and a leader too. In 2024, she might stand the best chance of becoming president.

