The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared the coronavirus (also known as 2019-nCoV) as a global pandemic, with fears of the virus spreading to all corners of the globe.

The virus, which causes respiratory disease and symptoms mimicking that of a cold or flu, is spread easily from person to person, sparking great fears over how it can be contained. While its cause is still undetermined, scientists believe the new coronavirus may have originated in animals.

Naturally, fear has begun to spread among pet owners. Companies that sell face masks for dogs have seen massive spikes in sales, with people rushing to buy masks for their pets in order to help protect them from coronavirus.

But should pet owners really be concerned? Here are the facts about coronavirus and pets.

Photo by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

Can dogs be infected with coronavirus? No.

While there are coronaviruses that affect canine respiratory, this new coronavirus is believed to not be a threat to domestic pets.

The WHO has stated that there is no evidence that coronavirus has any direct threat to pets. "At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus", and that "no particular event has been reported in any species."

The Centers for Disease Control has also chimed-in to ease pet owners' worries by stating on their FAQs that "while this virus seems to have emerged from an animal source, it is now spreading from person-to-person."

While this may help calm the minds of most pet owners, it still leaves us wondering what would happen if we ourselves become infected and how this would affect our beloved pet.

Li Lanjuan, an epidemiologist and representative of China's National Health Commission cautions pet owners - particularly those in affected areas - to be vigilant about their own health and the health of their pets. "If pets go out and have contact with an infected person, they have the chance to get infected. By then, pets need to be isolated. In addition to people, we should be careful with other mammals, especially pets."

Does this mean we should equip our pets with a face mask? In truth, they aren't going to be that helpful when it comes to the new coronavirus.

This is because scientists still don't know exactly how the virus is spread - whether it's through respiratory droplets or through touching common surfaces. Plus, there are easier and more effective ways to protect our pets.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Precautions pet owners can take to protect their canine

Pet owners should follow normal health precautions such as washing their hands with warm water and soap after contact with any animal. If you're going on holiday, make sure to take the necessary precautions when traveling with pets, including keeping them contained in a pet carrier designed for air travel.

It's also wise to look up any travel alerts for your destination country. During this time, it is best to avoid going to areas where the coronavirus is fast-moving, such as China.

Dogs don't require a face mask, but if you do suspect your dog or cat is showing signs of illness then it's best to take them to a vet for a professional examination. Coughing is not normal for dogs or cats, and any signs of coughing can signal canine influenza or other illnesses such as Heartworm disease and canine infectious respiratory disease.

As always, the best precaution pet owners can take is by providing their pets with proper activity, a good diet, clean water, and to regularly treat them with flea, tick and parasite medications as well as any vaccinations as instructed by your veterinarian.

Summing up

The global spread of coronavirus is unsettling and owners of pets shouldn't be worried. To date, there is no evidence that coronavirus can spread to domestic pets such as dogs and cats. While some people may find peace of mind purchasing face masks for their dogs, the best precaution they can take is by taking proper care of their pets' diet and health, and to visit their veterinarian.

A professional vet can conduct a proper examination of your pet to check for any signs of illness and provide them with the proper treatment and care. While traveling with pets is encouraged, people should take heed to any travel restrictions which may impact the health of themselves and of their loved pet.