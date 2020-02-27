Virginia legislation sent a bill to legalize marijuana in their area, which will be submitted to the governor's desk on Monday. Apart from that, the lawmakers also approved a resolution requiring a joint legislative commission to execute an official study of smokable hemp's legality, and its availability to the public.

Smokable hemp was allowed by the senate that voted 37-3 to pas HB 962, allowing smokable hemp products to ages 21 and older. It was approved by the house of delegate early this February.

The Senate passed SJ 67, which was approved by the House with a vote of 63-36. There will be a commission to see how to sell it in Virginia, controlling production, sales, and possession of marijuana.

A separate bill was needed to stop making smokable hemp a criminal act in the state. Two chambers in the General assembly have passed versions of the bill, but reformers were hoping that a resolution would be done so it would go to Gov. Ralph Northam.

The bill was taken up the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, but it might still go to the bicameral conference committee, then going to the governor's desk.

Legalization and study of the resolution is a significant move in the legislature, said Jenn Michelle Pedini an executive director of NORML, as related to the Marijuana Moment.

Most of the changes enacted are done with a study by the Virginia legislation, said Pedini adding that the house has done the same thing to expungements this year.

In order to incorporate the legislation on SJ 66, the study measure was amended, thus creating a joint subcommittee that will review marijuana legalization analysis. For one, the resolution will be sent to the House Rules Committee, which might not approve it.

If it fails approval, an alternative is to push for an amendment to consider it a non-criminal act to own it. Instead of a subcommittee reviewing it, it will be a working group to do it. Perdini noted that it will take a lot of work to let it pass.

Northam prefers decriminalization, with a policy change in his speech last month, but he has to decide if legal use of marijuana is allowable. Those who are in favor thinks that the study legislation will get his nod to start the ball rolling.

Attorney General Mark Herring openly supports the bill and will be running in 2021, for the governorship in 2021 with expectations that the current governor will give his support. Herring set up a cannabis summit last year, to hear views from officials that have allowed marijuana to be legal.

On the other hand, Ohio now wants to add recreational smokable hemp to its already available medical marijuana sources. It was legalized as alternative medicine in 2016. More commercial use of the state's medical cannabis is booming now.

Next on the list is putting the sale of recreational cannabis on the November voting on 2020. Ohio is keen in legalizing it for medical and recreational use in the house.

An article published about "Marijuana Moment" with excerpts from Ohio reform advocates is intent on making it a voting issue. This will allow people who are aged 21 years old and above to buy an ounce from a legal seller. This will also permit them to have at least six plants for personal use.

