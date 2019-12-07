Everyone in the room is dressed to the nines and watching the countdown clock. People start to chant. Three seconds to midnight. Two! One! The crowd erupts into cheers and whistles. Champagne bottles pop. Couples kiss. Confetti fills the air.

You want the last day of 2019 to feel like this. That's why you have to party with The Drake on New Year's Eve.

The Drake Hotel:

Why go to a small house party when you can go to the ultimate NYE party? On December 31st, The Drake Hotel opens up all of its floors for a top-to-bottom bash. Attendees can sip drinks in the Sky Yard under the stars or dance in the Underground, aka: the basement that never sleeps.

In 2018, the Hotel brought in the new year with a HEADLINES party with the help of Collectif Nude and People's Champ. The event had cocktails and a strolling dinner, giving it the vibe of an up-scale night market. Every floor featured live performances from the hottest talent like Ryan Hemsworth and Sean Leon. And the entire venue featured wall-to-wall art installations from Kastor & Pollux, Trevor Wheatley and Kid. Studio. The event was set up for unforgettable memories and Instagram photos.

If you didn't have a chance to go last year, don't make the same mistake this year. Get the tickets before they're sold out. You can click the link for more info about The Drake Hotel on Queen St. and all of its upcoming events.

Drake One Fifty:

Lots of city-dwellers and out-of-towners will be enduring the frigid cold in Nathan Phillips Square to participate in the annual New Year's Eve celebration. If you don't feel like standing outside in below-zero temperatures for half of the night, you should go to Drake One Fifty. It's a five-minute walk away from the square.

Before you pop champagne and dance until your feet hurt, you can enjoy a multi-course dinner with your friends. The downtown restaurant is famous for its delicious menu, inspired by traditional taverns and brasseries. Expect to be spoiled by dishes like wild mushroom torchetti and cauliflower veloutée. Pair your dishes with specialty cocktails that you won't find anywhere else, like the York Street Julep or the Fistful of Dollars.

Drake Commissary:

The sister-site and Junction Triangle hot-spot The Drake Commissary offers a more casual experience for people who want to party into 2020. Head to the Commissary for a smaller crowd, delicious food and chill music. Before you go home, hop into the old-school photobooth for a cute souvenir that you can slip into your purse.

Drake Devonshire:

If you want to get out of the city altogether, head to Drake Devonshire in Prince Edward County for a farm-to-table dining experience followed by live music, fireworks at midnight and dancing. Book a room at the Devonshire or the Motor Inn down the road so that you can let loose without worrying about how you'll get home later.

There is a lot of pressure to have fun on New Year's. You can take that pressure off of yourself by grabbing a ticket for one of these parties where you're guaranteed to have an incredible time. After getting that ticket, the only thing you'll have to think of is what to wear.